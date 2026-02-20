Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 808.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bodycote

Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote Company Profile

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 779 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 738.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 673.43. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 449.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 796.

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.