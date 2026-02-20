Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 808.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Bodycote
Bodycote Price Performance
Bodycote Company Profile
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bodycote
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.