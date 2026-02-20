Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 67,700 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II $VKI

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKI. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 38.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 8,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,461.48. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $77,461.48. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN: VKI) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

