GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.10 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Bandwidth Stock Up 11.9%

BAND stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.76 million, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 2.15. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $62,707.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 62,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,257.90. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $176,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,685.64. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,463 shares of company stock worth $895,210. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth’s solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

Featured Stories

