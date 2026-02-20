Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.8571.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: Revenue far exceeded expectations ($247.6M vs. ~$179.9M consensus) and EPS roughly topped estimates, providing a clear fundamental catalyst for the rally. Earnings Release & Call

Q2 results: Revenue far exceeded expectations ($247.6M vs. ~$179.9M consensus) and EPS roughly topped estimates, providing a clear fundamental catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong forward guidance: Management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.10–$1.18 (well above consensus) and provided Q3 EPS guidance of $0.25–$0.29, signaling upside to analyst models and improving near?term visibility. Press Release / Slide Deck

Strong forward guidance: Management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.10–$1.18 (well above consensus) and provided Q3 EPS guidance of $0.25–$0.29, signaling upside to analyst models and improving near?term visibility. Positive Sentiment: AI pivot narrative: Management emphasized continued investment in AI capabilities (recruiting, training and NextGen initiatives), which investors view as higher?growth positioning and a strategic reason for the stronger guidance. Business Wire Release

AI pivot narrative: Management emphasized continued investment in AI capabilities (recruiting, training and NextGen initiatives), which investors view as higher?growth positioning and a strategic reason for the stronger guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage/transcripts: Analysts and media are replaying the beat and management comments; some outlets report EPS in?line with certain consensus models (minor reporting variance), so short?term interpretation may vary. Earnings Call Transcript

Media coverage/transcripts: Analysts and media are replaying the beat and management comments; some outlets report EPS in?line with certain consensus models (minor reporting variance), so short?term interpretation may vary. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cut: Needham lowered its price target from $9.00 to $7.00 (still a Buy rating), which trims upside expectations relative to prior coverage and may cap some momentum despite the positive results. Benzinga

Endava stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Endava had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 1.34%.Endava has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Endava by 35.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,288,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 338,334 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Endava by 107.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 607,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 19.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,871,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,271,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 175,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 454,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

