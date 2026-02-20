Head-To-Head Survey: Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cleantech Solutions International and DXP Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 DXP Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00

DXP Enterprises has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.37%. Given DXP Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than Cleantech Solutions International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A DXP Enterprises 4.45% 19.62% 6.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and DXP Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and DXP Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXP Enterprises $1.80 billion 1.28 $70.49 million $5.28 27.84

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cleantech Solutions International has a beta of -2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXP Enterprises has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Cleantech Solutions International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleantech Solutions International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

