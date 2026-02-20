Critical Analysis: South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC)

New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC – Get Free Report) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Era Helium and South32″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $530,024.00 129.17 -$13.78 million ($0.41) -11.54 South32 $5.78 billion 2.41 $213.00 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than New Era Helium.

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Era Helium and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A South32 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of South32 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Era Helium and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Era Helium 0 0 0 0 0.00 South32 0 6 0 1 2.29

Summary

South32 beats New Era Helium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Helium

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

