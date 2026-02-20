Profusa (PFSA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Profusa to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Profusa has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profusa and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.35

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profusa’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profusa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Profusa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 77 77 157 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.87%. Given Profusa’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Profusa rivals beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

