Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG
Signet Jewelers Stock Performance
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.
The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signet Jewelers
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.