Celestica (TSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$183.00.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at C$399.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$82.66 and a 52-week high of C$512.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$413.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$384.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 5.028804 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

