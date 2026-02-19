Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) vs. Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -3.58% 24.45% 7.06% Gold Reserve N/A -45.96% -35.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Gold and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 1 2 0 1 2.25 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $730.38 million 5.35 -$115.63 million ($0.36) -86.76 Gold Reserve $3.11 million N/A -$15.19 million ($0.26) -14.35

This table compares Allied Gold and Gold Reserve”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Reserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allied Gold beats Gold Reserve on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

