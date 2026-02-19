Top Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 16th

Algorhythm, Singing Machine, and Banco Bradesco are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small or thinly traded companies that trade at a low price per share—often cited as under $5 in the U.S.—and are frequently listed on over?the?counter markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, wide bid?ask spreads and high volatility, making them speculative and higher?risk investments with greater potential for fraud or rapid price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Algorhythm (RIME)

Singing Machine (MICS)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

