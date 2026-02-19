Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head to Head Review

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Talen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Talen Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.81%. Talen Energy has a consensus price target of $410.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talen Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -46.74% -34.83% Talen Energy 9.83% 13.52% 2.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Talen Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $170,000.00 156.05 -$2.08 million ($0.60) -7.97 Talen Energy $2.12 billion 8.22 $998.00 million $4.62 82.31

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.