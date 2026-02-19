FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.38. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 15,283 shares trading hands.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions. The company was formerly known as CEN-COM of Oklahoma, Inc and changed its name to FullNet Communications, Inc in December 1995.

