Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.89. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 273,382 shares trading hands.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX) is a closed-end management investment company focused on achieving total return through exposure to global commodities and natural resource sectors. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust offers investors a vehicle for diversified access to commodity markets, including energy, agriculture, metals and minerals, as well as related equities. By packaging multiple exposure strategies within a single portfolio, BCX seeks to deliver returns that are uncorrelated with traditional equity and fixed-income benchmarks.

The trust pursues its objectives through a combination of direct and indirect instruments.

