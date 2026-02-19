Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.89. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 273,382 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX) is a closed-end management investment company focused on achieving total return through exposure to global commodities and natural resource sectors. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust offers investors a vehicle for diversified access to commodity markets, including energy, agriculture, metals and minerals, as well as related equities. By packaging multiple exposure strategies within a single portfolio, BCX seeks to deliver returns that are uncorrelated with traditional equity and fixed-income benchmarks.
The trust pursues its objectives through a combination of direct and indirect instruments.
