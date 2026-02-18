Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $48,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,311,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,388,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,721,000 after buying an additional 86,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,246,000 after buying an additional 172,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,442,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,599,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,750,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,571,000 after acquiring an additional 119,172 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%

HLT stock opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $333.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Articles

