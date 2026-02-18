Aberdeen Group plc Has $22.20 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,167 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.44% of Kilroy Realty worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 135.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 276.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of KRC opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high?quality office and mixed?use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit?oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid?20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

