Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,157 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.61%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.