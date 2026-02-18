HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,170 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $39,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

