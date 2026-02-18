Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AGCO worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

