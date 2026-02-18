Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 170,586 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,028,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 481,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,473,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.