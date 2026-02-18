Minbos Resources (ASX:MNB) Insider Graeme Robertson Acquires 1,153,846 Shares

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Robertson bought 1,153,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00.
Minbos Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Minbos Resources Company Profile
