Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60,413 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,405.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 543,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 706,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 187,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,822,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research set a $94.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Haemonetics stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

