Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

