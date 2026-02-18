NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,158 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $218,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

NYSE CVS opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

