GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 76,735 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. $KOD

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,735 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 2,608,696 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,358,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,251,756. This trade represents a 16.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

