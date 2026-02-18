Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $37.37 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $344.38 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

