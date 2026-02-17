MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,896,984.64 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 57,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.32, for a total transaction of $13,896,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,220,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,269,598.72. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,050 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $15,006,792.50.

On Friday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $23,585,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total value of $23,029,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69.

On Friday, December 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 76,642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $14,569,644.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Susan Ocampo sold 2,291 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $435,290.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 95,829 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $17,254,969.74.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Susan Ocampo sold 4,171 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $750,780.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.72. 441,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,324. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $247.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,936,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,465,000 after purchasing an additional 568,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $67,486,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $90,663,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

