Insider Selling: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) SVP Sells 260 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) SVP Aron Odom sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.7%

DHI traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.96. 1,007,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,805. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $158.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

