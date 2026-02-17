Insider Buying: British Land (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 37 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, David Walker bought 37 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 per share, with a total value of £146.15.

British Land Stock Up 1.8%

British Land stock traded up GBX 7.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 412.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,671,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 318.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 432. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 EPS for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 424 price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 308 price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 441.50.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

