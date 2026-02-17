Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magna International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. 2,655,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,595. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

