Short Interest in SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Expands By 21.3%

SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 130,765 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 107,768 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SSSS shares. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SURO Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SURO Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get SURO Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSSS

SURO Capital Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SURO Capital

Shares of SURO Capital stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,097. The stock has a market cap of $233.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SURO Capital has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in SURO Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,474,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SURO Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 508,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SURO Capital by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 126,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SURO Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 240,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SURO Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SURO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.