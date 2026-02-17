Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $108.33 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $108.33 million and $1.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,231,848,805 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

