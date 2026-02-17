VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the information services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 5.2% increase from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.
VeriSign has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
VeriSign Price Performance
VRSN opened at $219.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.48. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $208.86 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.75.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.
In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.
