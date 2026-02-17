VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the information services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 5.2% increase from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

VeriSign has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $219.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.48. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $208.86 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.75.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). VeriSign had a net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $425.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.