NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 56,373 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,373 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $199.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $206.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and defense-driven optimism — Social chatter and data summaries highlight an earnings beat driven by higher defense spending and a solid aerospace/missiles backlog that supports revenue visibility and guidance. This is the main bullish catalyst behind analyst upgrades and investor interest. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat and defense-driven optimism — Social chatter and data summaries highlight an earnings beat driven by higher defense spending and a solid aerospace/missiles backlog that supports revenue visibility and guidance. This is the main bullish catalyst behind analyst upgrades and investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price targets — Multiple firms have recently issued buy/overweight ratings and the median six?month price target cited is above the current price, providing analyst-backed upside conviction. Read More.

Analyst support and price targets — Multiple firms have recently issued buy/overweight ratings and the median six?month price target cited is above the current price, providing analyst-backed upside conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Government contract receipts and backlog — QuiverQuant lists several large award payments and production awards that underpin revenue visibility (e.g., missile and production awards). These contracts are supportive but largely already reflected in backlog expectations. Read More.

Government contract receipts and backlog — QuiverQuant lists several large award payments and production awards that underpin revenue visibility (e.g., missile and production awards). These contracts are supportive but largely already reflected in backlog expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer GPU/PC headlines are irrelevant to RTX Corporation — Several stories about “RTX”-branded GPUs and discounted gaming PCs refer to NVIDIA’s RTX product family, not RTX Corporation (the aerospace/defense company). These tech/retail headlines are noise for RTX stock. Examples: Read More., Read More.

Consumer GPU/PC headlines are irrelevant to RTX Corporation — Several stories about “RTX”-branded GPUs and discounted gaming PCs refer to NVIDIA’s RTX product family, not RTX Corporation (the aerospace/defense company). These tech/retail headlines are noise for RTX stock. Examples: Read More., Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple recent insider sales (reported individually) total millions, including executive and officer sales disclosed in filings. Market participants often view concentrated insider sales as a near-term negative signal. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling — Multiple recent insider sales (reported individually) total millions, including executive and officer sales disclosed in filings. Market participants often view concentrated insider sales as a near-term negative signal. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming and supply-chain chatter — QuiverQuant data shows large portfolio reductions by some major asset managers (notably UBS AM and others), and social posts flagged supply-chain disruptions that could pressure program timelines. These raise short-term downside risk despite the defense tailwinds. Read More.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

