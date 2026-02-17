Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $15.20 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,754,454 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.Facebook, Telegram, Youtube, Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

