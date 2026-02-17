Nexo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $906.11 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001333 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $906.11 million and $24.52 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,899.76 or 0.99862473 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Nexo Profile
Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nexo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.