Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,806 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 27,020 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

FITBI opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5095 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, it offers a wide array of banking and financial products to individuals, small businesses, corporations and governmental entities. Fifth Third Bancorp’s core mission is to provide deposit, lending and wealth management solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

The company’s principal offerings include consumer and commercial banking services such as checking and savings accounts, home mortgages, credit cards, and installment loans.

