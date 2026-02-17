Short Interest in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC) Grows By 21.9%

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,773 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 30,161 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CVLC opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.07. Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $86.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,095,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Company Profile

The Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US large-cap stocks. CVLC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

