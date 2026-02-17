Short Interest in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Grows By 21.9%

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,329 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 4,373 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AIBD opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Company Profile
