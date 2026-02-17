Short Interest in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Grows By 21.9%

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,329 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 4,373 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AIBD opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Get Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (AIBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBD was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.