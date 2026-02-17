Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,628 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 26,841 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3%
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $370.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.06. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $72.12.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
