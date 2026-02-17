Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Zacks Research raised Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. Randstad has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Randstad had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

