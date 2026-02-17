Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAAP shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corporacion America Airports from $25.10 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

NYSE CAAP opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.39%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corporacion America Airports by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company’s core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

