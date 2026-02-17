MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 685,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 202,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 157.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,105,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.