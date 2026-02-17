Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

CTRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centuri from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $174,217.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,089 shares in the company, valued at $541,401.39. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,585 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Centuri by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centuri by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

