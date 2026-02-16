PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $88,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after acquiring an additional 559,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,563,000 after acquiring an additional 148,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,814,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,099,000 after acquiring an additional 323,755 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cooling U.S. inflation data and CPI expectations lifted precious metals sentiment, underpinning safe-haven demand for gold and supporting ETFs like IAU. Gold prices testing resistance just below $5,000 as US inflation cools in January
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups show strength: price action is forming higher swing highs and is supported by key moving averages and pattern targets — a bullish technical case that can attract trend-following flows into IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Strength Emerging Above Key Support
- Positive Sentiment: Chinese retail/speculative demand and fast-growing gold-backed ETF holdings in China are adding structural buying pressure to the global gold complex, supporting ETF flows into vehicles such as IAU. How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy in gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro outlooks flag a softer dollar (DXY weakness) as a structural tailwind for gold through 2026, which supports the case for longer-term ETF allocations but doesn’t guarantee short-term direction. 2026 Market Outlook: DXY Weakness, Gold’s New Floor, and Bitcoin Consolidation
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators stress CPI will dictate the next leg for gold — that keeps short-term direction data-dependent and increases headline-driven trading in IAU. Gold Climbs Toward $5,000. Inflation Data Will Dictate the Next Move.
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday sell-offs and a rapid commodity unwind (including a 3% gold plunge earlier) highlight high intraday volatility that can prompt outflows from ETFs and hurt IAU if volatility spikes. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Prospects of a prolonged Fed pause or shifting rate-expectations can reduce the opportunity cost advantage of non-yielding gold, a headwind for gold ETFs if rate narratives firm up. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that hotter-than-expected CPI or stronger dollar moves could trigger renewed selling and short-term pressure on gold and IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Will US CPI Trigger a Break Above $5,100?
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.