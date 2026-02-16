PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $88,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after acquiring an additional 559,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,563,000 after acquiring an additional 148,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,814,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,099,000 after acquiring an additional 323,755 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

