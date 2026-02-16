SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $141,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $39.13 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

