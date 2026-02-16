PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,246 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $171,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.95.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.15, for a total transaction of $4,356,730.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,194.65. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $774.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $634.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

