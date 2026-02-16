Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Director Acquires $25,200.00 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Pisano bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 492,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,627.76. This trade represents a 6.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 27.0%

ONCY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Positive Sentiment: Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). SEC Filing

Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. SEC Filing

Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. Positive Sentiment: VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). SEC Filing

VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). SEC Filing

Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). SEC Filing

Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). Positive Sentiment: CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). SEC Filing

CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). Positive Sentiment: CEO Jared Kelly purchased a total of 35,100 shares across Feb. 11–12 at ~$0.84 (bringing his holdings to ~109,000 shares, a ~37% increase). SEC Filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

