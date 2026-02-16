Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,684.32 in Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $13,684.32. Following the purchase, the insider owned 618,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,493.20. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,087.10.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 8,000 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.22.

On Friday, January 30th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,399 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $10,096.13.

Senestech Stock Performance

SNES opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 15.75. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Senestech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Senestech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senestech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senestech in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senestech during the second quarter worth $59,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Senestech during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Senestech in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Senestech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

