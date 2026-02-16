HighTower Advisors LLC Has $126.76 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $126,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

